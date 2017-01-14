Ad Blocker Detected

They Claimed Their Little Girl Went Missing But Police Found Her Hidden In Their Restaurant

JANUARY 14, 2017  
Matthew Derrick
79.3 percent of reported accounts of child abuse involve one or both of the child’s parents.

A couple in Jackson, Ohio, recently contributed to this statistic. With two children and their own business to look after, their plate was certainly full. From the outside, the family seemed to be happy, but that facade crumbled once the couple’s five-year-old daughter was found dead.

The parents of Ashley Zhao told police that she was missing earlier this month. According to them, when her mother went to check on her after a nap, she was nowhere to be found.

Facebook / 陈铭铭

A child advisory was issued for the area, as police suspected that the little girl had wandered out the back door of the couple’s restaurant.

Facebook / Liang Zhao

More than 70 police officers, the FBI, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations were all looking for Ashley. The search finally ended when the girl’s dead body was discovered in the back of the restaurant.

Twitter / Fox8News

