79.3 percent of reported accounts of child abuse involve one or both of the child’s parents.
A couple in Jackson, Ohio, recently contributed to this statistic. With two children and their own business to look after, their plate was certainly full. From the outside, the family seemed to be happy, but that facade crumbled once the couple’s five-year-old daughter was found dead.
The parents of Ashley Zhao told police that she was missing earlier this month. According to them, when her mother went to check on her after a nap, she was nowhere to be found.
A child advisory was issued for the area, as police suspected that the little girl had wandered out the back door of the couple’s restaurant.