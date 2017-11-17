Ad Blocker Detected

Art Expert Removes Centuries-Old Varnish From A Painting For A Breathtaking Effect

NOVEMBER 17, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
CULTURE
Sarah Jewel
Paintings from hundreds of years ago are hard to come by outside of museums.

When they are found in private collections or elsewhere, they often have a yellow or brown look to them. Why is that? Historically, varnish has been used to protect the paint and seal it in. Unfortunately, as these works of art have aged, the varnish has made the paintings look dirty and obscured their beauty.

Fortunately, there are art experts out there who know how to restore these paintings to their former glory. Watching them do it is incredible.

Philip Mould recently posted a video to Twitter of his restoration of a "Lady in Red" painting. It's nearly 400 years old and from a private collection, though not much is known about the subject of the painting.

Twitter / @philipmould

"We started restoration of the painting… after extensive testing of the varnish on an oil surface on oak panel. A mixture of gel and solvent was created, specifically just to remove the varnish and not to damage the underlying paint," Mould said.

Twitter / @philipmould

Watch the amazing transformation below! This is mind-blowing.

(via BoredPanda)

I'm totally amazed by what this art expert can pull off. It's so awesome that people are preserving these historical artifacts to their original glory.

