13 Designers Who Have Clearly Never Had To Use A Public Restroom In Their Lives

Most public restrooms look exactly the same.

That's for a reason: we've found something that works and we should stick with it. Whether it's a single room in a small location or a multiple stall restroom, we know what we expect when we have to use it in public. Unfortunately some people didn't really get the memo. Check out what these 13 designers did when they were tasked with something as simple as a functioning toilet.

1. There is literally no universe in which this is okay.







2. Built special for the friends who don't mind going to the bathroom together.







3. Does this make you nervous, guys?