Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Handicapped Cat Might Actually Be The Cutest Animal On The Planet

NOVEMBER 11, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

For people who don't know Rexie the cat, it might be easy to feel sorry for the disabled kitty.

After all, the three-year-old does have a broken backbone, meaning his two back legs are paralyzed and that he can't get around without his custom-made wheelchair. But as far as his mom Dasha's concerned, this kitty is one of the happiest around and is definitely living the good life. He's even a celebrity on Instagram!

Meet Rexie. Though he's disabled, he never lets it get in his way. And just look at his cute gear!

His mom loves taking and sharing photos of him, but something peculiar always seems to happen...

The little guy just can't stop sticking his adorable tongue out!

Every. Damn. Time.

When it comes to cats, he just might be the derpiest of them all.

See what I mean?

Seriously, the derp (and blep) is strong in this one.

It's really no wonder why people love this handsome fellow so much.

Also, his best friend is a ferret. So there's that.

Livin' the good life, indeed.

(via BoredPanda)

Need more adorable photos to satisfy your Rexie fix? You'll find all the wonderful derpiness your heart desires on Instagram and Facebook.

Trending Now

If You Hate Any Of These Foods, It May Have To Do With What State You Live In

Trending Now

It Was Rumored Their Children Had Been Switched At Birth. Watch As They Reunite For The First Time

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

What This Single Mom's Professor Offered To Do For Her Brought Her To Tears

They Couldn't Figure Out Why Grandma Was Sick. Then They Made A Heartbreaking Realization.

Someone Stole All The Candy From This Bowl, So One Trick-Or-Treater Did The Cutest Thing

Talented Artist Creates Magical Miniatures Using Old Book Pages

He Decided To Whitewater Raft In A Homemade Contraption That Looks Anything But Safe

Load another article