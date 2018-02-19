15 Fashion Finds That Prove Rich People Should Find Better Ways To Spend Their Money

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Here's the thing: I'm not rich, and so I have no idea what I would spend my money on if I were.

I like to think I would create a nice home for myself and donate a ton of money to charity and call it a day. But my definition of what constitutes a "nice home" is probably still pretty low-class.

It turns out there are some pretty regular objects out there that cost an obscene amount of money, and they're being marketed at places like Nordstrom, Tiffany & Co., and Saks Fifth Avenue that cater to the uber-rich. Here are 15 ridiculous finds.

Get a plain blue backpack and stick some googley eyes on it, or pay $450 for this masterpiece.







You're going to need some $245 coasters for your fanciest, most expensive drinks.







This transformer bear might be a cool kids' backpack, but for $875 you should probably save it and pay rent instead.







This food tray will only set you back $295, but who could resist those handles?







For $259, this better be the most accurate timepiece on the market.







This serving bowl comes in two options: $225 for the 7-inch bowl, and $595 for the 13-inch version.







Or you could buy this picture frame for a measley $160.







Four whole cocktail picks? AND a holder? A certifiable steal for $195.







We in no way condone the use of real fur, but you'd think at $198 this throw would be anything but faux.







I'm not saying this vase isn't worth $875, but I am saying that you'd be hard-pressed to find a bouquet that even comes close to that price.







$385? I bet it doesn't even sound that great.







To be clear, this $350 pillbox does not come with any food at all.







Just once, I would like to take a sip of water out of this $5,700 pitcher.







I'd bet $1,000 this tic-tac-toe game will not make you feel $1,000 happier after you buy it.







You can't build literally anything with 10 Legos, and these will set you back $1,500 for the set.







Absolutely incredible. I'll stick with my Target runs and try to forget that any of this exists.