Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

15 Fashion Finds That Prove Rich People Should Find Better Ways To Spend Their Money

FEBRUARY 19, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
CULTURE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Here's the thing: I'm not rich, and so I have no idea what I would spend my money on if I were.

I like to think I would create a nice home for myself and donate a ton of money to charity and call it a day. But my definition of what constitutes a "nice home" is probably still pretty low-class.

It turns out there are some pretty regular objects out there that cost an obscene amount of money, and they're being marketed at places like Nordstrom, Tiffany & Co., and Saks Fifth Avenue that cater to the uber-rich. Here are 15 ridiculous finds.

Get a plain blue backpack and stick some googley eyes on it, or pay $450 for this masterpiece.

Get a plain blue backpack and stick some googley eyes on it, or pay $450 for this masterpiece.

Nordstrom

You're going to need some $245 coasters for your fanciest, most expensive drinks.

You're going to need some $245 coasters for your fanciest, most expensive drinks.

Nordstrom

This transformer bear might be a cool kids' backpack, but for $875 you should probably save it and pay rent instead.

This transformer bear might be a cool kids' backpack, but for $875 you should probably save it and pay rent instead.

Nordstrom

This food tray will only set you back $295, but who could resist those handles?

This food tray will only set you back $295, but who could resist those handles?

Nordstrom

For $259, this better be the most accurate timepiece on the market.

For $259, this better be the most accurate timepiece on the market.

Nordstrom

This serving bowl comes in two options: $225 for the 7-inch bowl, and $595 for the 13-inch version.

This serving bowl comes in two options: $225 for the 7-inch bowl, and $595 for the 13-inch version.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Or you could buy this picture frame for a measley $160.

Or you could buy this picture frame for a measley $160.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Four whole cocktail picks? AND a holder? A certifiable steal for $195.

Four whole cocktail picks? AND a holder? A certifiable steal for $195.

Saks Fifth Avenue

We in no way condone the use of real fur, but you'd think at $198 this throw would be anything but faux.

We in no way condone the use of real fur, but you'd think at $198 this throw would be anything but faux.

Saks Fifth Avenue

I'm not saying this vase isn't worth $875, but I am saying that you'd be hard-pressed to find a bouquet that even comes close to that price.

I'm not saying this vase isn't worth $875, but I am saying that you'd be hard-pressed to find a bouquet that even comes close to that price.

Saks Fifth Avenue

$385? I bet it doesn't even sound that great.

$385? I bet it doesn't even sound that great.

Tiffany & Co.

To be clear, this $350 pillbox does not come with any food at all.

To be clear, this $350 pillbox does not come with any food at all.

Tiffany & Co.

Just once, I would like to take a sip of water out of this $5,700 pitcher.

Just once, I would like to take a sip of water out of this $5,700 pitcher.

Tiffany & Co.

I'd bet $1,000 this tic-tac-toe game will not make you feel $1,000 happier after you buy it.

I'd bet $1,000 this tic-tac-toe game will not make you feel $1,000 happier after you buy it.

Tiffany & Co.

You can't build literally anything with 10 Legos, and these will set you back $1,500 for the set.

You can't build literally anything with 10 Legos, and these will set you back $1,500 for the set.

Tiffany & Co.

Absolutely incredible. I'll stick with my Target runs and try to forget that any of this exists.

Trending Now

He Doesn't Use Photoshop, But This Makeup Artist Still Makes His Clients Look Way Younger

Trending Now

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

The Story Behind This Girl's Performance Is Something No Kid Should Have To Face

Guy With A Unique Name Helps Catch, Neuter, And Release Cats Due To Overpopulation

Think The Baby On Your Last Flight Was Annoying? Wait Until You Hear This Madness.

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

This Courier Was Confused When He Felt A Package Move. Then He Saw What Was Inside.

It Looked Like This Mom Panda Was Going To Reject Her Baby, But Then Something Clicked

She Was At This Stop Light When She Saw A Baby Flying Out Of A Moving Vehicle

Trump's Proposed Cuts To Food Stamps Would Hit Hard On Military Families

What Started As A Relaxing Boat Ride Ended With An Amazing Wildlife Rescue

15 Funny Librarians Who Prove Libraries Are Anything But Boring

It Looked Like Hope Was Lost For This Butterfly, But Check Out What One Guy Managed To Do

Precious Video Shows Little Girl Coaching Her Dad Through Morning Hair Duty

Load another article