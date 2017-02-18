You Might've Gone To Their Shows As A Kid, But Here's Why Their Closure Is Good

If you ever went to the circus as a child, you probably have fond memories of watching the performers and animals pull off amazing stunts that made your jaw drop.

Unfortunately, most of us had no idea that many of the animals are mistreated behind the scenes of several circuses, including the famous Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. But after years of animal abuse and cruel practices, it was announced in January that the show will finally end this May.

“We didn’t know any better. Now, we do. As Ringling has found out, people are better educated and recognize suffering and cruelty in other species. They don’t want to see animals suffer for 15 minutes of entertainment,” Jan Creamer, president of Animal Defenders International, told USA Today.



Of course, this is a sad announcement for some. After all, the circus has been around since 1884, when it was founded by five of the seven Ringling brothers in Baraboo, Wisconsin.







The family owned it until 1967, when they sold the circus to Feld Entertainment. In 2011, the company paid a fine of $270,000 to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for violations of the Animal Welfare Act.







Animal rights organizations have investigated the living conditions of the animals and uncovered elephants being kept in chains, elephant babies being tied up and separated from their mothers, and the creatures being affected by diseases like tuberculosis and herpes.

BREAKING: After 36 years of protests, #RinglingBros Circus will shut down in May. Thank you to all who spoke out! https://t.co/sE9GNgC8gx pic.twitter.com/iVOUu7L4Pr — PETA (@peta) January 15, 2017

Undercover videos have even revealed them being cruelly beaten with bull hooks. Warning: This video is difficult to watch.

Kenneth, a three-year-old Asian elephant traveling with the Ringling Bros. Circus, died in their care after being forced to perform multiple shows in one day while he was very sick. He passed away after the last show.







The circus announced the end of its elephant act in 2015. Following their last performance in May 2016, the elephants were taken to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Center for Elephant Conservation in Florida.







The elephants haven't been the only animals to be mistreated, though. The circus's tigers sometimes spend days in tiny pens in parking lots. Some are covered in scars and have cracked paws and joint injuries. Others don't have any enrichment activities or room to exercise.







Less than a year after the elephants were retired, high operating costs and the decline of ticket sales led to Kenneth Feld, the CEO of Feld Entertainment, announcing that the circus would be shut down.







"It's just not acceptable any longer to cart wild animals from city to city and have them perform silly yet coercive stunts. I know this is bittersweet for the Feld family, but I applaud their decision to move away from an institution grounded on inherently inhumane wild animal acts," said Wayne Pacelle, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States.







It's not clear what will happen to the rest of the animals, but we hope they'll be taken to sanctuaries where they can live out their lives in peace. Be sure to share this story if you think animal abuse is always unacceptable.