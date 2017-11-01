They Thought They Could Fool Their Pup But She's Way Too Smart

It’s often said that dogs are man’s best friend, but if this little nugget is anything to go by, they might be man's smartest friend, too.
Ripley is a rescue animal that loves to put her mind to the test. Using her deductive reasoning skills this adorable mix of chihuahua, pug, and dachshund quickly completes whatever puzzles or tricks her owner thinks up for her. But Ripley’s talents don’t go unrewarded. For every doggy puzzle or unique challenge she completes, she gets a treat.
Ripley loves to test herself with unique puzzles that help stimulate her mind.
Ripley's owner thought he could trick his pup by putting her ball under the rug, but such a simple task was no match for this pup.
She also rescues a tennis ball from a seesaw with ease.
And after every doggy puzzle she completes, there's a snack waiting for her.
