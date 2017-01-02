These Tourists Just Want To Get The Best Photo, But It Could End Up Being Deadly

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Towering more than 500 feet above the English Channel, the chalk-white cliffs of Seven Sisters Country Park might just be the world’s most beautiful (and dangerous) tourist attraction.

And despite the perilous dangers involved, tourists from near and far have taken to the oceanside cliffs for a walk on the wild side. The Seven Sisters cliffs are the chalky remnants of dry valleys which are slowly eroding. There have been multiple cliff collapses over the course of the last year, and most notably, a large chunk of cliff measuring in at over 250 feet feel straight into the sea back in May.



Despite the danger of cliff collapses, the Seven Sisters are not fenced off, thus attracting daredevil tourists to push their limits all for the sake of a one-of-a-kind photo.

Read More: A Few Years After Hiroshima, Tourists In Las Vegas Took Pleasure In Something Awful

Don't look down, otherwise this adventure might be your last.

At one point, the coast guard got involved and warned tourists that no photo is worth risking your life.

Not even the instability of these cliffs can stop visitors from living life on the edge.

An increase in coastal erosion has left the cliffs at Seven Sisters vulnerable to surprise landslides and collapses.

It's estimated that the cliffs lose an average of 10 inches of chalk each year.

A #SelfieSafety campaign was launched by the National Accident Helpline in October as a way to inform travelers of increased risk.

The cliffs themselves have not been seen a major death since July 2015, when the son of rock legend Nick Cave fell more than 60 feet.

But when the day is done, no matter the danger, a boom in tourism to the area doesn't appear to be letting up anytime soon.

Need some insight into just how perilous this can be? Check out the video below.

Read More: 10 Things Americans Do That Other Countries Find Disgusting (I Had No Idea!)

(via Daily Mail)

Share this story if you'd brave the dangerous cliffs of Seven Sisters for a chance at the perfect portrait.