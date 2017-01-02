Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

These Tourists Just Want To Get The Best Photo, But It Could End Up Being Deadly

JANUARY 2, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Towering more than 500 feet above the English Channel, the chalk-white cliffs of Seven Sisters Country Park might just be the world’s most beautiful (and dangerous) tourist attraction.

And despite the perilous dangers involved, tourists from near and far have taken to the oceanside cliffs for a walk on the wild side. The Seven Sisters cliffs are the chalky remnants of dry valleys which are slowly eroding. There have been multiple cliff collapses over the course of the last year, and most notably, a large chunk of cliff measuring in at over 250 feet feel straight into the sea back in May.

Despite the danger of cliff collapses, the Seven Sisters are not fenced off, thus attracting daredevil tourists to push their limits all for the sake of a one-of-a-kind photo.

Read More: A Few Years After Hiroshima, Tourists In Las Vegas Took Pleasure In Something Awful

Don't look down, otherwise this adventure might be your last.

At one point, the coast guard got involved and warned tourists that no photo is worth risking your life.

Not even the instability of these cliffs can stop visitors from living life on the edge.

An increase in coastal erosion has left the cliffs at Seven Sisters vulnerable to surprise landslides and collapses.

It's estimated that the cliffs lose an average of 10 inches of chalk each year.

A #SelfieSafety campaign was launched by the National Accident Helpline in October as a way to inform travelers of increased risk.

The cliffs themselves have not been seen a major death since July 2015, when the son of rock legend Nick Cave fell more than 60 feet.

But when the day is done, no matter the danger, a boom in tourism to the area doesn't appear to be letting up anytime soon.

Need some insight into just how perilous this can be? Check out the video below.

Read More: 10 Things Americans Do That Other Countries Find Disgusting (I Had No Idea!)

(via Daily Mail)

Share this story if you'd brave the dangerous cliffs of Seven Sisters for a chance at the perfect portrait.

Trending Now

This Family Wanted The American Dream, But Ended Up Building A Nightmare House

Trending Now

This Dad Was Having Rough Time Until One Woman's Act Of Kindness Changed All That

Man Hands Food To Begging Dog. When She Runs Away With It, He Follows Her!

This 1930s Good Wife Test Will Make You So Glad You Weren't Married Then

18 Ridiculous Restaurant Orders That Will Make Even The Pickiest Eaters Laugh

This One Simple Thing Could Help You Fight Off Colds And Infections Better

Watch This Disturbing Video Of A Woman Going Through Animal Testing Procedures

8 Ways Your Eyes Are Trying To Tell You About Your Health

She Saved Thousands Of Children By Hiding Them In Suitcases, But You've Likely Never Heard Of Her

This Desert In Australia Is Normally Arid, But A Recent Downpour Transformed It

Load another article