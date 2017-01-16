Watching A Road Being Built Is Actually Incredibly Mesmerizing

When I think of roadwork, I think of orange cones, traffic jams, and inconvenience.
In the United States, we usually notice road construction when it's interfering with our daily lives. We also tend to associate it with improvements on existing roadways we're trying (and failing) to use. Those roads had to get there somehow, though, and you'd be surprised to know just how mesmerizing the process is.
The Australian region of Shire of Moora was previously inaccessible by paved road, but that's all changing now.
First, the construction company puts down a black liquid, and then they cover it with gravel in this video that will satisfy anyone who likes clean lines.video-player-present
