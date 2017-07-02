What They Filmed On The Road Will Make You Sick To Your Stomach

A careless driver was taken into police custody in Turkey after witnesses reported the horrifying animal abuse he conducted on a busy freeway.
In a video taken from the car tracking the cruel driver, a helpless dog can be seen tied to the back of the vehicle as it drives steadily down the road. What they saw left one woman crying, and it's not hard to see why.
A word of warning: The video below contains graphic content that is extremely disturbing.
They were able to stop the abusive driver and wait until police arrived. The dog survived but dealt with extreme trauma afterward. Poor pup.
(Via Daily Mail)