Living close to major roads can be annoying due to all the noise and traffic.

Especially at night, busy streets can make it difficult to relax or sleep. People living in cities often resort to eye masks and ear plugs just to block out the sounds of sirens.

In addition to being a major frustration for city dwellers, a new study is suggesting that living near major roadways could be dangerous to your health.

A new study suggests that living near a busy street or highway could increase risk of dementia. The closer the home to the road, the higher the risk.

Pollution has a huge effect on the brain, accelerating nerve degeneration.

CNN reports, "No association was seen between proximity to a major road and the development of Parkinson's disease or multiple sclerosis, but varying levels of increased risk -- determined by the level of proximity -- were discovered for dementia."

More than 47 million people have dementia around the world and 7.7 million new cases occur each year, according to the World Health Organization.

Right now, researchers can't confirm that living near major roads increases the chance of dementia, only that they've found a link and plan to do more tests.

"There is no single cause for dementia but our study shows that one of the factors now appears to be exposure to traffic pollution," said Ray Copes, chief of environmental and occupational health at Public Health Ontario.

Hopefully, researchers will find the answers they're looking for so we can all take action. SHARE their findings with others, especially those who live in areas where they may be affected.