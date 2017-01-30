This Restaurant Is Always Packed, But It Shuts Down At Night For Something Amazing

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Getting reservations at a fancy restaurant can be so tough.

It seems like you just have to know someone or book months in advance. That's what's happening with the four Robin Hood restaurants in Madrid, Spain, which are only open to paying customers during breakfast and lunch. Why just two meals? During their dinner rush, they do something so incredible to help their community that no one can even complain about the wait.

Rev. Ángel García Rodriguez, known by most as Father Ángel, is an 80-year-old Catholic priest who opened up the gorgeous Robin Hood restaurants, complete with brass chandeliers and crystal drinking glasses.

Spain's unemployment rate is rising, which contributes to a large number of homeless people in Madrid.

Robin Hood restaurants are open for paying customers at breakfast and lunch, and revenue is used to feed the homeless a restaurant-quality meal for dinner.

“To get served by a waiter wearing a nice uniform and to eat with proper cutlery,” Father Ángel told The New York Times, “rather than a plastic fork, is what gives you back some dignity.”

Gian Parlafes, a Romanian immigrant who has lived in Spain for more than a decade, said this of the experience, "It’s just hard to believe I get to sit and eat here without paying any money whatsoever. You reach a point when something like this just makes you feel incredible."

Celebrity chefs often volunteer their time at Robin Hood and fight for spots to cook there.

Getting a lunch reservation at any Robin Hood restaurant is incredibly difficult, and they are currently booked through March 2017.

Father Ángel isn't slowing down and in addition to opening these restaurants continues to convert abandoned churches and buildings into community spaces to promote social justice.

