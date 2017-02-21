He Threw A Rock Onto A Frozen Lake And Heard The Craziest Sound -- So Cool!

When I was in elementary school, a kid was considered pretty damn cool if they could make a whistling sound by blowing on a blade of grass between their thumbs.
I could never get the technique down myself, but I imagine that those who could pull it off felt quite a sense of accomplishment.
This guy probably experienced a similar feeling after the awesome discovery he made while throwing rocks onto a frozen lake. When a rock hit the ice, it produced odd noises that you really need to hear for yourself.
To me, it sounds like some kind of radar blip.video-player-present
