He Threw A Rock Onto A Frozen Lake And Heard The Craziest Sound -- So Cool!

FEBRUARY 21, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When I was in elementary school, a kid was considered pretty damn cool if they could make a whistling sound by blowing on a blade of grass between their thumbs.

I could never get the technique down myself, but I imagine that those who could pull it off felt quite a sense of accomplishment.

This guy probably experienced a similar feeling after the awesome discovery he made while throwing rocks onto a frozen lake. When a rock hit the ice, it produced odd noises that you really need to hear for yourself.

To me, it sounds like some kind of radar blip.

Read More: They Found The Clearest Ice You'll Ever See And Started Drumming...The Result Was Magical!

I know what I'll be doing the next time I'm near a frozen lake! Be sure to share this video if you didn't know that ice could make such cool noises.

