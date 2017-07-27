Ad Blocker Detected

After 70 Years Apart, These High School Sweethearts Have Finally Made It Official!

JULY 27, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Sometimes you meet the right person at the wrong time, and these newlyweds are proof of that.

Katie Smith and Ed Sellers were high school sweethearts when they first met nearly 70 years ago. And while most of us rely on dating apps such as Bumble and Tinder to help our hunt for our perfect match today, the 1940s were less liberated times. With all the pressures and restrictions, these two found it hard to make it work.

As chaperoned courtships forced the the two apart, Sellers and Smith both moved on to marry other people.

Screenshot: ABC News

But with a bond as strong as theirs, when Sellers and Smith eventually found their way back to each other after losing their respective spouses.

Screenshot: ABC News

They had trouble connecting over the phone, so Sellers decided to make a 45-minute drive to see his favorite lady face to face.

Screenshot: ABC News

After more than 70 years apart, the couple quickly rekindled their relationship as though nothing had changed.

Screenshot: ABC News

Sellers would visit Smith twice a week and continued to pursue Smith until she finally agreed to marry him!

Screenshot: ABC News

Smith’s daughter officiated the wedding as more than 50 family members came to witness the happy couple recite their vows.

Screenshot: ABC News

How cute are they? Learn more in the video below!

video-player-present

(Via ABC News)

True love really is incredible, isn't it? We wish these two crazy kids nothing but the best!

