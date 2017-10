Remember when you were a kid and tried your best to do the simplest things that, back then, seemed practically impossible to pull off?

For me, it was cartwheels. No matter how many times I tried during school recess or at home in my backyard, I just couldn't master them. This poor puppy can definitely relate to my childhood woes, because as much as he wishes he could roll over for his dad, he just can't make his body follow through.

To be honest, it's much more entertaining watching him try to roll over than actually doing the act itself.

video-player-present

Well, at least the little guy eventually got it right. As for me, cartwheels just aren't going to happen.