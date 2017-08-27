If You Hate Roller Coasters, You'll Identify With This Guy Spiritually

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While most people enjoy spending hours in line waiting for their opportunity to ride the newest, coolest roller coasters, there are also people who suffer from coasterphobia, or a fear of roller coasters.

Based on this guy’s reaction to riding one with his friend, it’s safe to say he belongs to the latter group. With his friend manning the camera to capture every shred of fear on his pal’s face, the young man can be seen going through the terrifying motions. In fact, he got so scared a few times that his body shut down and he passed out.

That is the face of terror, my friends.

Honestly, I don't really blame him for getting freaked out. Those things are terrifying!