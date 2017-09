Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If at first you don’t succeed, roll, roll away.

Wait, that's not how it goes? Well, Devon Bieling was just yards away from the finish line when she collapsed in the Tunnel Vision Marathon. But Bieling wasn’t going to let her mild exhaustion get in the way of finishing what she started. The runner was too weak to crawl her way to the finish, so instead, this creative woman chose to barrel roll to the end. She's seriously a champ!

You can hear the crowd cheering her on until the end!

This just goes to show that if you set your mind to doing something, you can follow through. You're one amazing lady, Devon!