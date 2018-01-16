Funny Video Shows Romantic Drone Footage Gone Wrong When Drone Crashes Into Couple

Nothing says romance quite like a walk on the beach with your sweetheart, watching the sunset...that is until a drone nearly takes out your significant other.
This is the hilarious moment a couple was taking in the sunset while simultaneously capturing some awesome footage with a drone. However, the man didn't quite calculate the trajectory of the flying menace, causing the drone to topple to the ground, but not before konking his girlfriend in the back of the head.
Thankfully both the woman and the drone were left unscathed, and the drone was even able to capture some awesome aerial footage. I'd call that a win-win.
