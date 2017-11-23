Ad Blocker Detected

If It Was Really This Easy To Vacuum The House, We Wouldn't Hate Doing It So Much

NOVEMBER 23, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Not many people really enjoy cleaning. In fact, some avoid it altogether.

Three-month-old Atlas Evans from Akron, Ohio, on the other hand, has a blast cleaning her home because she gets to ride on her parents' Roomba. Wanting to surprise his wife with a clean house, Atlas' dad, Aaron, planned to tidy up with the little girl while her mom was out. It was his first time alone with Atlas, and by the looks of it, they definitely had a lot of fun!

Things got hilarious when he placed his daughter on the robotic vacuum cleaning and did what he calls the "Roomba rodeo." Watch as the adorable baby helps "clean" below.

If only I was the size of a baby (or a cat), I'd ride around on a Roomba all day!

