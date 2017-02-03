We've all heard the expression "by the skin of my teeth" used to describe narrow escapes, but in this dog's case, the phrase was literal.

The poor thing was in Bangkok, Thailand, when she accidentally fell into a stone well that was 20 feet deep. When passersby heard her whimpering, they called firemen to the scene, who threw a rope down the well to rescue her. However, I don't think they were expecting to pull her out by her teeth.

It took a few tries, but her determination (and jaw strength) paid off in the end.

Read More: When This Suffering Dog Was Stuck In A Hunter's Trap, He Absolutely Refused To Give Up

I bet this plucky pup won't step foot anywhere near a well from now on. Be sure to share her rescue story with all your dog-loving friends!