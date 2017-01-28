The internet loves a good brain teaser, but the fad is nothing new. In fact, the latest viral puzzle dates back to 1881!

When the "Roses and Noses" puzzle originally circulated, it was on the back of an advertisement. Although it was meant to entertain kids, I'm sure many Victorian moms and dads took a crack at it. If you can't solve it, don't feel too bad. Perhaps one of your ancestors had the same problem around the turn of the century.

Hidden in this bouquet of flowers are six faces. Can you find them all?

Are you ready to see the answer? No cheating!

I'm not going to lie -- the face on the top right totally eluded me. Hopefully, my great-great-great grandparents had better luck!

