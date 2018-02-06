HR Manager Mistreats Applicant With Limited English Skills, Gets What He Deserves

Immigrants are smart, hardworking people who just want a chance to succeed like everyone else.
But sadly, they're often treated as if they're the exact opposite, especially if they don't speak fluent English. Even so-called professionals buy into these stereotypes and refuse to consider otherwise qualified candidates for a job. Then there are the jerks who openly and blatantly disrespect such applicants, like former HR Manager Bruce Peterson.
Minh Huynh is a Vietnamese immigrant with limited English skills. He's been looking for work and recently applied for a position he had relevant experience for. Not only did Peterson reject Huynh, but he degraded him as well. Shocked and disgusted by what she saw, Emily, Minh’s daughter, shared the exchange to expose Peterson's discrimination.
Non-English speakers really have it hard bc my dad just got rejected from this job offer and the email literally stated “Let me tell you now, if you no speak English I will send you Home-“ Wtf.. + all of Bruce’s emails we’re also very unprofessional & passive aggressive pic.twitter.com/YDXNHVW7bH— wowie its emily (@staleboba) January 23, 2018
“My dad told me that he isn’t that ‘hurt’ by it, but there’s a big stigma around Asian immigrant parents that deal with this all the time,” Emily told NextShark.
Update: My dad isn’t that hurt, he just doesn’t fully understand the concept of someone not hiring him for his lack of English when he has more experience than most people. pic.twitter.com/xa2DA9kn7h— wowie its emily (@staleboba) January 23, 2018
"They brush it off because they don’t understand the depth of the situation. People always use micro-aggression with or without knowing they do which is a big concern when it comes to the treatment of future citizens."
I understand that the job requires English but his email(s) could’ve been handled way more professionally. This email was gross, unnecessary and degrading.— wowie its emily (@staleboba) January 23, 2018
People rallied around Huynh after learning how he'd been treated, with many offering to help him find a job. One person even got an attorney involved and alerted the company to Peterson's actions.
I don’t know you I’ve worked in a law firm and I just spoke with one of the attorneys specializing in work place discrimination - this is not okay. I’ll be calling this company today— Ocean (@ocean_breeeeeze) January 23, 2018
We have been in contact with their headquarter office and the business has been notified. Please message me if your dad wants to take legal action, the attorney I’ve reached out to is willing to take on your case pro bono.— Ocean (@ocean_breeeeeze) January 23, 2018
And just a day later, Huynh and his daughter got some pretty great news -- Kevin Bus, the owner of the company, reached out to apologize for the incident and let them know that Peterson had been fired.
BEST UPDATE: HE GOT FIRED YALL!! I LOVE EVERYONE WHO SHARED THIS, LIKED THIS, READ THIS ARTICLE ETC. WE NO LONGER HAVE TO DEAL WITH THIS TRASH❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/tA1PzenuPx— wowie its emily (@staleboba) January 24, 2018
Emily says her dad doesn't harbor any bad feelings; rather, he just wants to let the whole thing go and work on learning more English words.
Check up: Even though we appreciate all the encouragement to make it a law suit, my dad has forgiven and wants to move on. He says he doesn’t want to be confrontational, what happened has happened. Btw this is my dads notebook he keeps near his laptop, he teaches himself daily :) pic.twitter.com/0tWFl5H9Hx— wowie its emily (@staleboba) January 24, 2018
But it must have felt pretty great when he received an apologetic email from none other than Peterson himself.
Update: Bruce himself has apologized with an email stating that he understand his wrong-doings and he begged for forgiveness. My dad forgives him and just hopes that people learn from their ignorance. pic.twitter.com/6OZWN7sxES— wowie its emily (@staleboba) January 25, 2018
(via Bored Panda)