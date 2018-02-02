Ad Blocker Detected

Amputee Finds A Letter On Her Car That Proves Empathy Is Cold And Dead

FEBRUARY 2, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

In 2014, then 25-year-old Ashley Brady lost her right leg in an accident. She had to relearn how to walk with a prosthetic, and the process wasn't easy.

But the Miamisburg, Ohio, resident persevered and adjusted to her new life over the course of the next year. Still, some things proved much more challenging than others, like walking the distance to where her car was parked without falling down.

"I struggled a lot across the parking lot with the snow and ice in the parking lot trying to learn how to balance and walk," Brady said. "I fell multiple times." That's when the complex designated a handicapped spot for her.

YouTube / WCPO.com | 9 On Your Side

But just two days after receiving the spot closer to her door, Brady found another car parked there without a handicap placard or plate. She says she left a note explaining to the driver that this wasn't okay. The note she got in return was completely uncalled for.

YouTube / WCPO.com | 9 On Your Side

Here's what it said: "Hey handicap! 1st, never place your hands on my car again! 2nd, honey you ain't the only one with 'struggles,'" it read in part. "I let the office know the cry baby one leg touches my property I will cause trouble. So go cry your struggles to someone who cares 'cause I'm walking away with both mine!"

YouTube / WCPO.com | 9 On Your Side

Understandably, Brady was shocked at the apathy and vitriol in the message. Learn more about what happened below.

video-player-present

Taking someone's designated parking spot is rude enough, let alone rubbing their disability in their face and making fun of it! Here's hoping that this person was slapped with the consequences they deserved.

