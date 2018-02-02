Amputee Finds A Letter On Her Car That Proves Empathy Is Cold And Dead

In 2014, then 25-year-old Ashley Brady lost her right leg in an accident. She had to relearn how to walk with a prosthetic, and the process wasn't easy.
But the Miamisburg, Ohio, resident persevered and adjusted to her new life over the course of the next year. Still, some things proved much more challenging than others, like walking the distance to where her car was parked without falling down.
"I struggled a lot across the parking lot with the snow and ice in the parking lot trying to learn how to balance and walk," Brady said. "I fell multiple times." That's when the complex designated a handicapped spot for her.
But just two days after receiving the spot closer to her door, Brady found another car parked there without a handicap placard or plate. She says she left a note explaining to the driver that this wasn't okay. The note she got in return was completely uncalled for.