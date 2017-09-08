Ad Blocker Detected

20 Animals That Don't Need Your Stupid Rules, No Matter What You Think

SEPTEMBER 8, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While they may not wear leather coats or get around on motorcycles, there’s no denying that many animals have the potential to be straight-up badasses.

Humans may think they rule the roost, but when it comes to these animals, there’s a new level of disobedience in town and it’s here to stay. Whether it’s blatantly ignoring their owners or getting into trouble that they had no business getting themselves into, rules were meant to be broken, and that’s exactly what these nuggets are going to do.

So while these 20 animals may look cute and cuddly, I promise these guys and gals have quite the rebellious streak.

1. "Can't go over it, so I'll have to go through it."

Reddit / Chillaxbro

2. Like father, like son.

Cat teaches kitten to break the rules

3. Talk about false advertising.

Reddit / NPHisKing

4. She simply can't be tamed.

Can't cage the fluff

5. Always testing the limits.

Always testing the limits.

Reddit / How2Post

6. After being punished for standing on the dinner table, this is how this little nugget decided to protest.

Reddit / bleezyt

7. Spends money to install a kitty door, then regrets decision when Fifi decides to open the regular one.

Because he can.

8. We all get hungry sometimes.

We all get hungry sometimes.

Imgur / anotheroneSummer

9. Anarchy at its finest. Head to the next page to see a duck that's up to absolutely no good.

Reddit / lordkronos

1 of 2

