While She Was By Her Ill Baby's Side, He Was Off With His Mistress. Then She Saw Her

For young mother Natasha Khan, the birth of her son was supposed to be joyous.

Unfortunately on March 1, 2015, Khan and her husband’s dreams of a normal future were crushed when the woman gave birth to her baby boy more than 24 weeks premature. Due to the extent of the complications, the tiny baby remained in the hospital for over two months.

While the pressures of trying to stay strong weighed heavily on her heart, the boy’s father was off spending time with another woman. After learning of her husband’s infidelities, Khan took a bit of a violent turn during a stroll through a local park during which the two of them were confronted by his mistress.

Natasha Khan was imprisoned for just over three years after she was convicted of wounding with intent after getting into a violent altercation with her husband’s mistress.

Tensions between Khan and Leah Crayne began after the stressed-out wife had learned that her partner, Hamza Farid, had been sneaking off to see Crayne while she spent every waking moment in the hospital looking after their sick child.

Upon discovering her husband’s cheating, Khan confronted Crayne in a series of phone calls. During one of these exchanges, Crayne reportedly made threats against the couple’s child saying, “I hope your son dies, and when he does I will dig him up and spit on him.”

To escape the mounting stress, Khan and her husband went for a stroll in the park when they ran into Crayne.

Khan reportedly pulled a knife from her jacket as she stabbed her husband’s mistress more than six times.

Following the attack, Crayne suffered large lacerations in both her shoulders and her left arm, but was quickly able to identify her attacker to authorities. After receiving treatment for two days in a local hospital, Crayne was released.

Khan initially said that she was spending time visiting her son during the time of the attack, however, a few weeks later, Khan revealed that she was responsible for Crayne’s injuries while talking to a support worker.

In addition to jail time, she has also been issued a restraining order preventing her from having any contact with Crayne. Most tragically of all, the little boy died in the hospital after fighting for his life for two months.

While I would never condone seeking violence against anyone else, I can’t help but think that Khan’s husband is just as much to blame here. Share if you think he never should've betrayed his wife, let alone at such a tragic time.