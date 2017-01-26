There is so much wrong with this Russian mother's actions, I don't even know where to begin.
The way she's throwing her baby around, you'd think they were Cirque du Soleil performers. In reality, the little one is a delicate nugget whose limbs could easily be pulled out of their sockets and she's extremely careless. Oh, and did I mention it's freezing and the baby is as naked as the day it was born? This definitely doesn't seem like the best time to go for a polar plunge, but no matter -- Mom dunks it right in the water.
This mom is clearly off her rocker.video-player-present
