Chow Chow Missing Her Mom Has Emotional Reaction To FaceTime Call

As a dog parent, I always feel guilty when I have to leave the house.

As soon as I walk out the door, I hear my two pups howling, an immediate sign of how much they'll miss me while I'm gone. Our sweet doggos love spending as much time with us as possible. That's why it's so tough for them when we aren't there, especially for extended periods. One precious Chow Chow was so sad about her owner being away for three weeks that she could barely bring herself to move off the couch. But thanks to FaceTime, she still got to chat to her mom.

Watch as this unhappy pup tells Mom exactly how she feels about her business trip.

Poor thing! Dogs are the best, and we really don't deserve them.