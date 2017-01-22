Ad Blocker Detected

If You Play With Every Dog Sitting Outside A Shop, This Will Give You The Feels

JANUARY 22, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

If you're like me, you get a little sad when you see dogs waiting outside stores for their owners.

It doesn't really matter whether they've only been there for five minutes or 30 -- I just feel bad for the little guys, and I often wonder if any of them assume they've been abandoned. Yes, I'm probably being a little overly dramatic, but their sad little faces get me every single time.

The person behind the Instagram account saddogsoutsideshops knows all too well how heartbroken these patient pooches can appear, because they feature some of the saddest-looking dogs from around the world that just want their owners to come back outside. Get ready for a punch in the feels.

"There's no point in hoping, Lenny. He's gone forever."

"I'm so glad you're having fun in there while I'm rotting away over here. It's fine. I'm fine."

"Don't worry about me, I'm only freezing to death."

"Day 45: Mom still hasn't reappeared from the clothes rack labyrinth. I fear she may be dead."

"I swear I'll be a good dog if you come back...see? I'm standing up straight and everything!"

"Yep, just pretend I'm not here like you always do."

"I'm all alone, there's no one here beside me..."

"What's the point of life besides getting your heart broken?"

"Will you be my new mommy? This lady's been gone for 10 minutes and I'm sure she's never coming back."

"Get your butt out here right this instant!"

"She's back she's back she's back! Oh wait...nevermind."

"You really need to learn how to toughen up, Ralph. We're street dogs now."

If these critters didn't make you feel bad enough, you can find plenty more sad puppy eyes on Instagram. Be sure to SHARE this story with all the dog lovers in your life!

