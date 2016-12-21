Snow Falls In The Sahara Desert For The First Time In Almost 40 Years

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It's officially winter, and one incredible event in the Sahara Desert is ringing in the new season in a way that hasn't been done in almost 40 years.

While snow can be both a blessing and a curse, some parts of the world go years without seeing any semblance of a winter wonderland. With average temperatures in the high 80s, the last place you would expect to see snow would be in the heart of the Sahara Desert. But if 2016 has taught me anything, it's that you should never say never.



The Sahara Desert is often considered the driest and warmest region in the world with an average temperature of 86°F.

Read More: In The Middle Of A Desert, You'll Find Something From A Bizarre Dreamworld

It's the last place you'd expect to hear any mention of snow.

But since anything is possible, the people of Ain Sefra awoke to find the desert dusted with the fluffy white stuff.

The last time the Sahara had seen any amount of snowfall was in February of 1979.

The phenomenon stunned photographer Karim Bouchetata as he captured it on camera.

The swirls of orange and white are wowing viewers of his work all over the world.

But with temperatures once again on the rise, the snow probably won't make it through the day, let alone through the week.

While it was an unexpected surprise, it looks like the Sahara Desert will have to go yet another year without a white Christmas.

Read More: Rescuers Rushed To The Desert When They Received A Heartbreaking Call

(via BoredPanda )

SHARE this story with your friends as a reminder that anything is possible.