Snow Falls In The Sahara Desert For The First Time In Almost 40 Years

DECEMBER 21, 2016  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
It's officially winter, and one incredible event in the Sahara Desert is ringing in the new season in a way that hasn't been done in almost 40 years.

While snow can be both a blessing and a curse, some parts of the world go years without seeing any semblance of a winter wonderland. With average temperatures in the high 80s, the last place you would expect to see snow would be in the heart of the Sahara Desert. But if 2016 has taught me anything, it's that you should never say never.

The Sahara Desert is often considered the driest and warmest region in the world with an average temperature of 86°F.

Wikimedia Commons

It's the last place you'd expect to hear any mention of snow.

Wikimedia Commons

But since anything is possible, the people of Ain Sefra awoke to find the desert dusted with the fluffy white stuff.

Facebook / Karim Bouchetata

The last time the Sahara had seen any amount of snowfall was in February of 1979.

Facebook / Karim Bouchetata

The phenomenon stunned photographer Karim Bouchetata as he captured it on camera.

Facebook / Karim Bouchetata

The swirls of orange and white are wowing viewers of his work all over the world.

Facebook / Karim Bouchetata

But with temperatures once again on the rise, the snow probably won't make it through the day, let alone through the week.

Facebook / Karim Bouchetata

While it was an unexpected surprise, it looks like the Sahara Desert will have to go yet another year without a white Christmas.

Facebook / Karim Bouchetata

