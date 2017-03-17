Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Some Foods Just Shouldn't Be Green...Like These 15 St. Paddy's Day Fails

MARCH 17, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Saint Patrick's Day is a fun time of year to drink all the beer you can and deck yourself out in green.

Most just wear green clothes or accessories to celebrate in style, but others like to use food coloring to make their drinks and meals match the holiday's color. Some foods turn out really cool, but others just end up looking nasty.

Don't be surprised if you aren't that hungry on St. Paddy's Day, because these 15 green foods will make you completely lose your appetite.

1. They probably taste great but they just look moldy.

2. Seriously though, how can we be sure this isn't mold?

3. Sorry, but I do not like these green eggs and ham...

4. This crust greatly resembles Play-Doh.

5. WHY?

6. The green jello actually might've been fine by itself...but not with celery, green onions, and carrots.

The green jello actually might've been fine by itself...but not with celery, green onions, and carrots.

Reddit / StevieInternets

7. Is that really Guinness or something you scooped out of a swamp?

Is that really Guinness or something you scooped out of a swamp?

Flickr / ADupnik

8. Green cheese just isn't right.

9. I love mashed potatoes, but definitely not these.

10. I don't trust that this wouldn't make me sick.

11. And here we have some yummy vomit...I mean grits.

And here we have some yummy vomit...I mean grits.

Flickr / Bart Everson

12. What monster would do this to delicious bagels?!

What monster would do this to delicious bagels?!

Flickr / David Nestor

13. Nothing to see here, just a super extra moldy cake. Mmmmmm.

Nothing to see here, just a super extra moldy cake. Mmmmmm.

Flickr / Infrogmation of New Orleans

14. "Would you like some more green slime with your meal?"

15. Whatever this is, I'd have no problem passing on it.

(via Phoenix New Times)

Have a great St. Patrick's Day, everyone! Here's hoping the green foods you encounter actually look appetizing. Be sure to share this will all your friends who'll be celebrating the Irish holiday.

Giphy

Trending Now

This Strong, Independent Pup Doesn't Need Anyone To Carry Her Toy For Her

Trending Now

Think YOU'RE Obsessed With March Madness? If You're Not Doing This, You're Fine

She's Dealing With A Traumatic Brain Injury, But Her Dog Makes Everything Better

Border Police Make Heartbreaking Discovery While Checking A Truck's Cargo

If You Use These Makeup Brands, Prepare To Be So Disgusted

She Listed Her Baby's Father On An Insurance Form...And He's 14 Years Old

Ever Wonder Why Some People Have Red Beards But Not Red Hair? This Is The Answer

This Zoo In The Czech Republic Is Sawing Off Their Rhinos' Horns, But Here's Why

There's Teaching History, And Then There's This Garbage. Their Lesson Was Horrifying

This Little Girl Disappeared One Night...Then They Saw Her Carrying A Suitcase

Funny, Fed-Up Dad Responds To Son's Crying Like We All Want To When Kids Lose It

What An Officer Just Did For A Woman With Terminal Cancer Will Warm Your Heart

Cancer Rates Are Down, But Experts Predict That Even More People Will Die From It

Breaking And Entering Is Bad...Unless This Cow Does It. Then It's Fine.

One Game Is Telling Kids To Burn And Poison Themselves While Parents Are Sleeping
Submit Content

Load another article