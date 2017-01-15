Throughout history, many people have tried to predict the end of the world.

So far, no one has been successful because we're still here. One philosopher who tried his hand at predicting the apocalypse was Italian philosopher Matteo Tafuri. Tafuri lived in the 16th century and was also an astrologer who was known as quite the character in his day.

Warning that two days of snow in the Italian town of Salento would lead to the end of the world, he wrote, "Salento of palm trees and mild south wind, snowy Salento but never after the touch. Two days of snow, two flashes in the sky, I know the world ends, but I do not yearn." Tafuri's prediction was made more than 500 years ago, and since then, it has not snowed twice in a row in Salento...until now.

Incredible pictures from Salento show its beaches completely covered in snow, including the cacti that live in this typically mild climate.

It's easy to see why someone in the 16th century would consider this impossible because it almost looks too crazy to be true today!

As global temperatures change, more extreme weather is common in all seasons.

The unusually heavy snowfall has been linked to deaths across Europe where temperatures are currently sub-freezing. Vulnerable populations like the homeless are at risk.

In Salento, people are making the best of the mess, assured by the fact that the world hasn't ended as a result.

Check out these aerial views of the city covered in an unexpected blanket of snow.

Tafuri's 500-year-old prediction didn't come true, but it's incredible that something once thought impossible is now happening in our world.