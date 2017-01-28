Ad Blocker Detected

This Stupid Internet Trend Is Sending Kids To The Hospital With Third-Degree Burns

JANUARY 28, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
OMG

Salt and ice burns are nothing new, but thanks to a new internet challenge, it's reaching more people than ever. It's gotten so out of hand, in fact, that some kids have been sent to the hospital.

When I was a teenager, my two brothers and I went to camp. To be one of the "cool kids," you had to have a salt and ice burn. I made a teeny-tiny burn and barely made the club, but my brothers? They came home with giant craters in their hands. Understandably, my parents were pissed!

Today, kids, teens, and young adults have unfortunately revitalized salt and ice burns with the help of the internet. They pour a bit of salt on their hand or arm, place ice on the area, and then see how long they can take it.

The result looks something like this. And yes, honey, it is going to stay like that for quite some time.

Salt and ice burns are painful and dumb, but that's not the worst thing about them.

In some cases, kids have been sent to the hospital with severe third-degree burns.

Literally, third-degree burns! What's fun or cool about that?

If salt and ice burns become infected, they can even lead to sepsis, which can cause permanent damage to skin, tissue, and organs. When left untreated, the risk of death from sepsis is as high as 30 percent.

Before you decide to take part in the salt and ice challenge, take a second to consider the risk versus the reward. Are a few likes really worth a permanent scar or a trip to the hospital?

Read More: One Woman's Brave Video Will Make You Think Twice About Judging Someone Online

And if you have kids, make sure they know the dangers associated with these dumb burns.

Let's be sure to share this important information with our friends and family. And while we're at it, we should all put our heads together and try to come up with an internet challenge that's safe!

