I grew up going to church several times every single week.

One of the parts of church services that made me feel connected to others was the singing. Whether or not you're religious, you can't deny that a good old gospel choir can send shivers down your spine. Some customers who were shopping at a Sam's Club recently got an unexpected surprise when down one of the aisles everyone broke out into song.

These singers took everyone to church! It's nice to see people coming together, especially during this time of year.

Can we also appreciate the woman belting it out at the end? I think I'd love for this to happen somewhere I was shopping. Let's do carols and holiday music next!