"Wait a minute...is that actually Dad?!"

The Allo children were excited when Santa Claus stopped by their house with a few gifts, but there was no fooling the observant girl in the pink bathrobe. It only took her a few seconds to realize that "Santa" was actually her soldier dad who'd been deployed with the army for three months. How she recognized him with his hood pulled up and big, white beard it beyond me, but once the other kids catch on, it's a bonafide Christmas miracle!

Grab the tissues, people. You'll need 'em.

