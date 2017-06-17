This Hilariously Lazy And Sassy French Bulldog Is Everything We Aspire To Be

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Growing up a natural-born ginger, I’ve earned quite the reputation of serving up sass at every opportunity.

For me, sass is nothing more than a comedic schtick used to lighten up the mood. And although at times people may confuse my sassy personality as pettiness, I promise I never mean to come off that way. Life is pretty difficult on its own, so if not taking yourself too seriously and dishing out eye rolls and quick quips is how I choose to make it through the day, that’s just me being me.

But while my sass is always on point, I’ve finally met my match in a tiny French bulldog by the name of Milkshake. This pint-sized prince of sass is the perfect combination of a quick wit and a pretty lazy approach to life. His antics are sure to make you giggle.

"I'm wearing these shades to cover up the fact I'm judging you so hard right now."

Not everyone can pull off chaps like this.

"Mom, I look fifty shades of cray!"

Milkshake doesn't play well with others.

"Sorry not sorry, but red really isn't your color. It's mine."

Bow down to greatness!

"Every day's a parade when I come to town!"

"What's so great about the beach again?"

"This is too much physical activity for one day."

"Why is this tiny human trying to be friends with me?"

"If you need me, I'll just be in here hiding from all the basics."

"Why is this woman trying to touch me and what's up with her weave?"

Milkshake can't be bothered before his first cup of coffee.

Move over RihRih, there's a new fashion icon in town.

We see you eyeing up that drink, Milkshake.

"I've suddenly forgotten how to walk."

"Now where are we going?"

"What do you mean they're out of the unicorn frappe?"

"Where are my wagon-pulling peasants?!"

It must be tough sleeping 23 hours a day.

"How dare you not share your fries with me."

"How about I dress you up in stupid outfits and see how you like it?"

"Is it too soon for another nap? I don't think so!"

"It's my birthday and I'll sass it up if I want to!"

"Uh, I'll poop inside, thanks."

"A little lower please. Thank you so much!"

Keep one eye on the prize at all times.

"You're hugging me too tight."

"I'm over smiling for the camera."

A bicycle built for two.

"I'm going to make this my new Tinder profile picture."

"Am I a hipster yet?

"Take a photo of my better side."

"My milkshake brings all the dogs to the yard."

"I IZZZ CONTENT"

"What do you mean we're out of dog treats?"

