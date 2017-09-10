Ad Blocker Detected

The Before-And-After Transformations Of These Old, Worn Out Things Are So Satisfying

SEPTEMBER 10, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Have you ever looked at something old and worn out and thought that it's such a shame that it needs to be thrown away?

Some people definitely have the vision to see what a piece of furniture or older object looked like in its glory days. Even fewer have the willpower and knowhow to actually restore it to what it used to be. But there is a community dedicated to making one person's trash another person's treasure. These 23 transformations totally blew me away.

This thing looked pretty hopeless, but now it's a beautiful addition to the front porch.

This thing looked pretty hopeless, but now it's a beautiful addition to the front porch.

Reddit / cnyfury

Some careful scrubbing and polishing went down and these numbers are shining again!

Some careful scrubbing and polishing went down and these numbers are shining again!

Imgur

Brass candlesticks are hard to come by, so restoring this pair to its original glory is a worthwhile endeavor.

Brass candlesticks are hard to come by, so restoring this pair to its original glory is a worthwhile endeavor.

Imgur

Restoring tools and other work items used to be a necessity and is still a hobby for many craftsmen. This cement mixer from 1971 still has life in it yet!

Restoring tools and other work items used to be a necessity and is still a hobby for many craftsmen. This cement mixer from 1971 still has life in it yet!

Imgur / ChainBlue

This crazy contraption is a soap dish, entirely made of brass, looks gorgeous now!

This crazy contraption is a soap dish, entirely made of brass, looks gorgeous now!

Reddit / basshead_queen

This is actually insane. Amazing work!

This is actually insane. Amazing work!

Reddit / finallygotmymustang

Found in a thrift shop, this cezve began rusted and dark. Look at it now!

Found in a thrift shop, this cezve began rusted and dark. Look at it now!

Imgur / PonzPonzPonz

YAAAAAS! Bring Dance Dance Revolution back into my life!

YAAAAAS! Bring Dance Dance Revolution back into my life!

Imgur / sarahwhatsup

This chair made by a famous chair company had seen better days. Now it has a whole new life!

This chair made by a famous chair company had seen better days. Now it has a whole new life!

Imgur / JessicaHughes124

He went to the graveyard and wanted to honor the combat veterans there by making their names legible again.

He went to the graveyard and wanted to honor the combat veterans there by making their names legible again.

Imgur / SuckieMcSuck

The Toledo company still makes scales today, but this old one needed some TLC.

The Toledo company still makes scales today, but this old one needed some TLC.

Imgur / Rapola

Before television, there was radio, and this one looks like it got a lot of love in its heydey. Now it can sing on.

Before television, there was radio, and this one looks like it got a lot of love in its heydey. Now it can sing on.

Reddit / poeticmatter

You'd think a waterlogged book would be lost forever, but this Japanese craftsman is making them good as new.

You'd think a waterlogged book would be lost forever, but this <a href="http://www.boredpanda.com/old-book-restoration-japanese-craftsman-nobuo-okano/" target="_blank">Japanese craftsman</a> is making them good as new.

BoredPanda

Head to the next page for more incredible transformations. #14 is one you can't miss.

1 of 2

