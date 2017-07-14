The Truly Perfect Travel Photos These Two Take Are Way Too Satisfying

If I could travel the world, I'd capture so many photos of the amazing wonders the planet has to offer.

One thing I usually don't think to pay attention to, however, is architecture. I don't know much about it, and I'm usually preoccupied by so many new sights and sounds. Daniel Rueda and Anna Devis, however, always have the buildings around them on their minds. The artistic duo finds the most creative ways to incorporate the architecture of a location into their photos and the results are breathtaking.

Rueda and Devis find ways to "interact" with the subjects they photograph, like this polka dot wall.

When they find an interesting building, they create characters for themselves and become part of the image.

"It is not enough to just have an image that looks beautiful," Daniel told More with Less. "It has to tell something without the need of putting it into words."

Finding buildings that accommodate their artistic style might seem difficult, but Rueda says it's not. "These places find me, or I am who has a hidden radar that is always on. Finding those buildings is not difficult if you know what you’re looking for."

If you want to see more of these incredible artists' work, you can follow Rueda on Instagram here and Devis on Instagram here. I know I just did!

