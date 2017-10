When it comes to entertainment in Saudi Arabia, there isn't much.

Not only does the Middle Eastern country have a ban on alcohol (meaning no bars), but it doesn't have any cinemas either. It makes sense, then, that young Saudi Arabian men in their late teens and early 20s are bored and looking for fun, excitement, and even adventure. That's why some develop dangerous and sometimes deadly hobbies -- namely, extreme car drifting.

These men take to the streets and pull insane (not the good kind) stunts at speeds up to 150 miles per hour or more with no regard to other drivers' safety...

...or for that matter, their own.

Here's a view of what it looks like from inside the car.

