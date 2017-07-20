Ad Blocker Detected

34 Hilarious Parents That Would Give Any Internet Troll A Run For Their Money

JULY 20, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It’s no surprise that parenting is one of the hardest jobs in the world.

And while the job of being a parent doesn’t come with paid vacation time or an elaborate benefits package, it’s always enlightening to see moms and dads making light of the whole thing once in a while.

And when it comes to lightening up, trolling kids with hilarious stunts and pranks is the best way to go. While their parents' antics may drive them crazy now, I guarantee that looking back in a few years, these kids will be thanking Mom and Dad for the laughs.

1. I've never seen an unlimited text and talk plan quite like this!

2. It was rude of this son not to mention that he bought Mom a new vase!

imgur

3. The story no child wants to hear.

imgur

