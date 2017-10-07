Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

These Surprisingly Savage Cross Stitches Prove The Hobby Isn't Just For Grandmas

OCTOBER 7, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It's no secret that many of the best ladies on Earth (our grandmas. duh.) adore cross stitching.

Long before cell phones and Netflix were designed to suck up all our available free time, people actually went outside or stayed inside and got their arts and crafts on. One of my grandmother’s favorite pastimes was cross stitching. While she may no longer be with us, our house is decorated with her sweet needle-and-thread creations. They remind me of her whenever I pass by.

But not every cross stitcher is so sweet and innocent. While they may seem innocuous at first, these hilarious and sometimes savage cross stitch designs certainly aren't for the faint of heart. (Warning: strong language ahead.)

But not every cross stitcher is so sweet and innocent. While they may seem innocuous at first, these hilarious and sometimes savage cross stitch designs certainly aren't for the faint of heart. (Warning: strong language ahead.)

Reddit / sweetright

Imgur

Reddit / peacelovecheese

Reddit / John_Carlos

Imgur / thetreesinlotr

Etsy / HolyStitch101

Etsy / aliciawatkins

Etsy / aliciawatkins

Etsy / SasssyStitcher

Etsy / aliciawatkins

Etsy / CinemaStitches

Etsy / aliciawatkins

Etsy / PopStitchCreations

Etsy / PinoyStitch

Etsy / SubversiveOriginals

Etsy / aliciawatkins

Etsy / Haft4Life

Etsy / Haft4Life

Etsy / Haft4Life

Etsy / MildyThreatening

Reddit / JustinKrump

Imgur / tubbers06

Reddit / JustinKrump

Reddit / Ultimate_Pickle

Etsy / bombastitch

(via Bored Panda)

These certainly aren’t your grandmother’s cross stitches. But hey, it’s never looked so good to be bad.

Trending Now

People Yelled At These Elephants So They Took The Fastest Route...Through A Wall

Trending Now

She Lost Everything And Couldn't Move On. Then An Unlikely Friend Saved Her Life.

This Reporter Stayed Cool Under Pressure -- She Was On Air When Her Water Broke!

Halloween Pranks Can Be Fun...But Not When You Put Yourself In This Kind Of Danger

This Pooch Plays It Coy After Having Been Caught Sneaking Socks From His Owners

This Selfless Cop Is Giving Stray Cats A Place To Call Home

This Little Guy Loves Singing In The Car, Especially When Adele Is Playing!

Wait Until You See What Tore This Man's SUV Interior To Shreds

She Was Trapped In Her Car. Right Before It Burst Into Flames, This Man Saved Her.

Professional Rafter Tries Out A Mega Raft On Class Four Rapids

What Happened To This Little Boy Will Make You Reconsider Going To Trampoline Parks

On Today's Episode Of 'Dumb Things To Try With Wild Animals', We Have This Guy

When Two Pythons Fell Through Her Skylight, She Did Something Truly Hilarious

She's Becoming The Martyr Of The Anti-Vaccine Movement. She May Even Go To Jail

She Wanted The White Of Her Eye To Look Purple. Now She Might Lose Her Vision.

This Sweet Man Is Making Sure Premature Babies In The Hospital Get Plenty Of Love

Load another article