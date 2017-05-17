Many of us have heard or read about the horrific conditions and treatment dogs are forced to endure in meat farms, which ultimately ends in their brutal slaughter.

Cruelty was just part of everyday life for Waldo the mastiff. Being raised on a South Korean meat farm, he didn't know what it felt like to enjoy the little things like having cool, soft grass beneath his paws. The poor thing received no love. His only future was becoming a meal for someone -- that is, until volunteers from Humane Society International (HSI) saved him in April 2016.

When they first came face-to-face with Waldo, his condition likely broke their hearts. A cage was the only home he'd known. There was no joy in his eyes.







In addition to being emaciated, he had a nasty eye infection and an open sore on his leg.







He was probably very terrified of his rescuers because in his experience, humans were not kind.







But after HSI placed Waldo with Mastiffs to Mutts Rescue, he put on some much-needed weight and began recovering. His sore healed up and his eye started looking much better.







When he got healthy, he was sent to live with a foster family on a horse farm in Virginia. He even started enjoying life and got to play in the grass all the time!







His goofy spirit that had been suppressed all his life is now on full and adorable display. That scared dog in the cage has really come so far!







He has plenty of furry new friends by his side. Can you believe how happy he looks?







(via Honest To Paws)

Read More: He Kept Going Back To The Shelter. Then They Realized He Was Where He Belonged.

Here's hoping that Waldo has found the loving forever home he deserves. If you'd like to help HSI save more animals, you can donate here. Be sure to share this rescue story if it touched your heart.