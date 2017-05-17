Ad Blocker Detected

This Dog Almost Became Someone's Meal, But He Was Saved Just In Time

MAY 17, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
Many of us have heard or read about the horrific conditions and treatment dogs are forced to endure in meat farms, which ultimately ends in their brutal slaughter.

Cruelty was just part of everyday life for Waldo the mastiff. Being raised on a South Korean meat farm, he didn't know what it felt like to enjoy the little things like having cool, soft grass beneath his paws. The poor thing received no love. His only future was becoming a meal for someone -- that is, until volunteers from Humane Society International (HSI) saved him in April 2016.

Facebook / Humane Society International

In addition to being emaciated, he had a nasty eye infection and an open sore on his leg.

Facebook / Humane Society International

He was probably very terrified of his rescuers because in his experience, humans were not kind.

Facebook / Humane Society International

But after HSI placed Waldo with Mastiffs to Mutts Rescue, he put on some much-needed weight and began recovering. His sore healed up and his eye started looking much better.

Facebook / Humane Society International

When he got healthy, he was sent to live with a foster family on a horse farm in Virginia. He even started enjoying life and got to play in the grass all the time!

Facebook / Humane Society International

His goofy spirit that had been suppressed all his life is now on full and adorable display. That scared dog in the cage has really come so far!

Facebook / Humane Society International

He has plenty of furry new friends by his side. Can you believe how happy he looks?

Facebook / Humane Society International

Here's hoping that Waldo has found the loving forever home he deserves. If you'd like to help HSI save more animals, you can donate here. Be sure to share this rescue story if it touched your heart.

