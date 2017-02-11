Ad Blocker Detected

They Pulled Out Their Skates When They Saw A Moose Struggling To Stay Alive

FEBRUARY 11, 2017  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Most people who see an animal in danger would do their best to help.

But what happens if that animal is enormous? One Swedish couple found out when they were out to lunch and saw a female moose struggling to get out of a lake. She had fallen through the layer of ice on top of the lake, and was so panicked and exhausted that she couldn't make her way back to solid ground.

Fortunately, the couple brought an axe. They began the delicate work of trying to stay out of the water themselves while helping the moose. Check out the rescue below.

Read More: Firefighters Rush To Rescue Two Horses Stuck Up To Their Necks In Freezing Water

Without their help, the moose might have died there in the lake. I'm so glad they saw her! Share this daring rescue with all the animal lovers you know.

