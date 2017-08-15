She Was About To Get Treatment For Her Cancer. She Refused For An Inspiring Reason.

Back in April, 37-year-old Carrie DeKlyen, a mother of five from Michigan, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a malignant and aggressive tumor that affects the brain or spine.

She was given five more years at the most to live, but Carrie was determined to fight. She wanted to be there as long as possible for her husband, 39-year-old Nick, and their children, so she enrolled in a clinical trial at the University of Michigan. What she wasn't prepared for, however, was for doctors to tell her she was expecting her sixth child and that she would need to terminate the pregnancy to receive treatment. But when given the choice between her own life and that of her unborn baby girl's, she chose to save the child.

“The doctor said if you don’t terminate this baby, Carrie, you will die,” Nick told People. “But it was Carrie’s decision and I said ‘What do you want to do?’ She said, ‘We’re keeping it.'"







Carrie decided to refuse treatment, which would be a death sentence. But she's accepted this and believes it's worth it to sacrifice her life to save her daughter, whom she and Nick have decided to name Life.







Unfortunately, Carrie's condition has worsened and her prognosis has been significantly shortened. At 21 weeks pregnant, Carrie is now in a vegetative state and on life support at the University of Michigan after suffering a stroke a couple of weeks ago.







Her family and doctors are hoping she can hold on long enough for her daughter to be safely delivered at 28 weeks.







(via MommyPage and People)

“Her time is drawing near, but I know I’ll see her again, not in this life, but after my time is up I’ll be with her again in Heaven,” Nick said. “She made the decision to give Life a chance at life.” If you'd like to help the family with her medical expenses, you can donate here.