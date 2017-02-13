Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

19 Times Cats Were Basically Scared Out Of Their Skin -- LOL

FEBRUARY 13, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

One of my favorite insults, "scaredy cat," is a common phrase for a reason.

I love my cats, but they jump at even the slightest noise! I have been the victim of many accidental scratches at the hands (or rather, paws) of startled fur babies.

My cats have nothing on these scaredy cats, though. Below, check out 19 of the most hilarious, most afraid kitties that the internet has to offer.

1. She was just trying to take a nap, when all of a sudden, SNEAK ATTACK!

2. To be fair, I would also be this scared if a lizard approached me like this.

Giphy

3. This poor kitty even learned how to say "NONONONONO" to get her point across.

video-player-present

4. He waited for just the right time to make his move.

Giphy

5. The mannequin is evil, and this scaredy cat knows it.

video-player-present

6. Cats and lizards together equals a whole lotta NOPE. This kitten can't even stand!

Giphy

7. This dog and cat are best friends, but the kitty doesn't recognize her pal after he's been groomed.

video-player-present

8. Well, anyone could have told you not to sit THERE.

Giphy

9. He really went flying! I'm surprised there's not a hole in the wall.

video-player-present

Read More: 26 Cats Who Chose THE Most Inconvenient Places To Take Their Naps

10. Curiosity definitely killed the cat.

Giphy

11. This one's a little cruel -- I'd be scared by that mask, too -- but I couldn't help but chuckle anyway.

video-player-present

12. It takes her a second to figure out what happened...

Giphy

13. Even a loving human can seem totally scary sometimes.

video-player-present

14. I think he just saw a ghost!

Giphy

15. This kitty must have some really terrible memories of Winnie the Pooh.

video-player-present

16. She's a real acrobat!

Giphy

17. "Back away slowly and no one gets hurt."

video-player-present

18. What is even happening? LOL!

Giphy

Read More: 10 Cats That Learned The Hard Way NOT To Play With Bees

19. Don't worry, zombies scare me, too.

Giphy

I can't stop laughing. Hopefully these cats weren't too traumatized by their scary experiences. Share this with the cat lovers in your life who will get a kick out of it!

Trending Now

This Photo Of A Puddle Will Make Your Brain Hurt. Can You Figure Out What's Wrong With It?

Trending Now

Drew Barrymore Proves That No Parent Can Escape Crazy Temper Tantrums -- LOL

These Twin Sisters Became Models Right After They Were Born -- Aww!

His Grandmother Had No Clue Where He Disappeared To Until She Opened Her Attic

What This Dad Did For His Daughter's Wedding Shocked Everyone In The Best Way

Can You Find The 12 Soldiers Expertly Hidden In This Dense Jungle?

Sad About Valentine's Day? Here Are 15 Horrible Dates That'll Make You Feel Better

Listen To These Chilling 911 Calls From A Man Who Just Killed -- OMG

What This Little Girl Filmed A Cobra Doing Is Completely Crazy -- OMG

This Is The Face Of A Dog Who Both Loves And Hates Being Tickled

'Who Had A Baby?!' -- Mom Coming Off Meds Insists That She Never Gave Birth

Mom Calls 9-1-1 After Shooting Daughter But Refuses To Give Her Name Or Address

When They Had To Either Drop Two Players Or Forfeit, They Did Something Amazing

Watch This Funny Father-Daughter Duo Practice What To Do When A Boy Is Near

You Haven't Lived Until You've Heard Baby Sloths Having A Conversation

Baby Hasn't Heard Mom Since Birth...Now Watch When He Finally Listens To Her Voice
Submit Content

Load another article