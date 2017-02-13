Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

One of my favorite insults, "scaredy cat," is a common phrase for a reason.

I love my cats, but they jump at even the slightest noise! I have been the victim of many accidental scratches at the hands (or rather, paws) of startled fur babies.

My cats have nothing on these scaredy cats, though. Below, check out 19 of the most hilarious, most afraid kitties that the internet has to offer.

1. She was just trying to take a nap, when all of a sudden, SNEAK ATTACK!

2. To be fair, I would also be this scared if a lizard approached me like this.

3. This poor kitty even learned how to say "NONONONONO" to get her point across.

video-player-present

4. He waited for just the right time to make his move.

5. The mannequin is evil, and this scaredy cat knows it.

video-player-present

6. Cats and lizards together equals a whole lotta NOPE. This kitten can't even stand!

7. This dog and cat are best friends, but the kitty doesn't recognize her pal after he's been groomed.

video-player-present

8. Well, anyone could have told you not to sit THERE.

9. He really went flying! I'm surprised there's not a hole in the wall.

video-player-present

10. Curiosity definitely killed the cat.

11. This one's a little cruel -- I'd be scared by that mask, too -- but I couldn't help but chuckle anyway.

video-player-present

12. It takes her a second to figure out what happened...

13. Even a loving human can seem totally scary sometimes.

video-player-present

14. I think he just saw a ghost!

15. This kitty must have some really terrible memories of Winnie the Pooh.

video-player-present

16. She's a real acrobat!

17. "Back away slowly and no one gets hurt."

video-player-present

18. What is even happening? LOL!

19. Don't worry, zombies scare me, too.

I can't stop laughing. Hopefully these cats weren't too traumatized by their scary experiences. Share this with the cat lovers in your life who will get a kick out of it!