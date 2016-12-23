Ad Blocker Detected

22 Creepy And Totally Unfriendly Snowmen That Might Give You Nightmares

DECEMBER 23, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
Sarah Gzemski
When I was little, every time it snowed we bundled up and went outside to make a snowman.

Snowmen are depicted as cuddly and adorable parts of the winter season. You can decorate your entire home in them, and singing "Frosty the Snowman" is a time-honored tradition. When it comes to actually building a snowman, however, it's a lot harder than it looks. Every year there are some seriously scary snowmen out there, so we went looking for some of the creepiest.

1. There's nothing quite as scary as soulless, empty eyes.

2. A snowman with...teeth? So pointy.

3. That's not the right shape! This tall, thin figure is just unnerving.

4. Maybe he's so scary because he's so close to the camera, but that smirk isn't helping.

5. "We've come to take you to our snow planet."

6. This monster was created by a toddler who clearly has a future career in horror.

7. What would you do if you came across a pinecone rabbit monster? Yikes.

8. Get those antennae away from me!

9. Tiny, possessed snowman will guard your stoop against intruders.

10. I don't know which part is more horrifying, the beer bottle nose, the smudged eyes, or those insane arms.

11. If I saw this army of snowmen, I would run the other way immediately.

12. This guy actually looks kind of sad. What happened to his arms?

13. What a great homage to an angry tiki god that definitely wants to kill you.

14. If he's waving those arms to ask for help, just keep on going.

15. Oh, nope. NOPE, NOPE, NOPE.

16. Friendly-looking, but in a way where you know something's not quite right.

17. Is anyone missing their actual face?

18. So this is what they meant when they said too much candy would rot out my teeth.

19. He wears the antlers of the creatures he's killed.

20. Less snowman, more snowbeast.

21. Keep an eye on this one.

22. That's it, the dementors have come for my soul. Good bye.

Wow, who knew snowmen could be so disturbing? I think I prefer Frosty. Share this with the friends you know who love (or hate) the snow.

