Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

A Fight Broke Out At School But Students Realized Too Late That One Girl Had A Knife

MAY 30, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

I've witnessed a few school fights in my day, and they're never pretty.

Usually the two hotheads involved whack each other a few times before some teachers step in to break them apart. After a few days' suspension, both participants are back and part of the school ecosystem once more.

In a recent brawl at a school in Argentina, however, things got deadly serious when one of the girls pulled out an eight-inch kitchen knife.

You can hear her classmates discourage her as they realize what's happening, but nothing can stop her tirade.

Read More: The Reason Why Everyone On This Street Rushed To A Car Is Truly Horrifying

The other girl involved in the fight was taken to the hospital, but her wounds were fortunately only superficial. School officials say that psychologists and social workers are going to be brought in to deal with the violent incident.

Trending Now

These 15 Graduates Suffered Epic Humiliation When They Got Their Diplomas

Trending Now

This Baby Emu That Really Wants To Play Is Definitely Barking Up The Wrong Tree

Load another article