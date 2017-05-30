A Fight Broke Out At School But Students Realized Too Late That One Girl Had A Knife

I've witnessed a few school fights in my day, and they're never pretty.
Usually the two hotheads involved whack each other a few times before some teachers step in to break them apart. After a few days' suspension, both participants are back and part of the school ecosystem once more.
In a recent brawl at a school in Argentina, however, things got deadly serious when one of the girls pulled out an eight-inch kitchen knife.
You can hear her classmates discourage her as they realize what's happening, but nothing can stop her tirade.
Read More: The Reason Why Everyone On This Street Rushed To A Car Is Truly Horrifying