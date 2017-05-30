A Fight Broke Out At School But Students Realized Too Late That One Girl Had A Knife

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

I've witnessed a few school fights in my day, and they're never pretty.

Usually the two hotheads involved whack each other a few times before some teachers step in to break them apart. After a few days' suspension, both participants are back and part of the school ecosystem once more.

In a recent brawl at a school in Argentina, however, things got deadly serious when one of the girls pulled out an eight-inch kitchen knife.

You can hear her classmates discourage her as they realize what's happening, but nothing can stop her tirade.

The other girl involved in the fight was taken to the hospital, but her wounds were fortunately only superficial. School officials say that psychologists and social workers are going to be brought in to deal with the violent incident.