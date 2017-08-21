Ad Blocker Detected

This Woman And Her Kids Sat Outside Of Walmart For The Most Incredible Reason

AUGUST 21, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Getting your kids everything they need for when the school year starts back up isn't exactly cheap, especially if you're a single parent.

According to a survey by Deloitte, families with children in the northeast spend about $513 on back-to-school items. Some single-parent households simply cannot afford that much and struggle to get their children everything they need for school.

Devona Shaw from Buffalo, New York, understands this all too well as a single mom. A few years ago, she was laid off from her job and had trouble providing for her family. Now that she has a steady job again, she's wants to help other families in need.

Screenshot / WKBW

That's why she started her project of collecting supplies for kids to help them succeed in school.

Screenshot / WKBW

She and her children sit outside of a Walmart store, collect donated supplies, and also hand them out to families who could really use them.

GoFundMe / SINGLE PARENTS BACK TO SCHOOL DRIVE

