This Woman And Her Kids Sat Outside Of Walmart For The Most Incredible Reason

Getting your kids everything they need for when the school year starts back up isn't exactly cheap, especially if you're a single parent.
According to a survey by Deloitte, families with children in the northeast spend about $513 on back-to-school items. Some single-parent households simply cannot afford that much and struggle to get their children everything they need for school.
Devona Shaw from Buffalo, New York, understands this all too well as a single mom. A few years ago, she was laid off from her job and had trouble providing for her family. Now that she has a steady job again, she's wants to help other families in need.
That's why she started her project of collecting supplies for kids to help them succeed in school.