Video Shows Girl Brutally Beating A Classmate While A Crowd Of Kids Cheers

Many of us experienced bullying at some point during our childhoods.

Verbal abuse and teasing from other kids are hard enough for children to deal with, but what these 13- and 15-year-old girls did to their classmate is absolutely brutal.

One of the teenagers started filming as the other viciously punched a 14-year-old girl in the face, pulled her hair, and kicked her in a field outside their school in Barry, South Wales. A crowd formed around them, but nobody did anything to stop the attack -- they cheered instead.



Both of the teens were given youth conditional cautions, which means that they must do certain things to avoid being prosecuted. They were also required to work with a Youth Offending Team to address their behavior.

Though the two girls may face legal consequences, they're arguably not the only ones deserving of blame. Their assault is just one example of a terrible incident that onlookers do nothing to stop.

The actions of the crowd that surrounded them was herd mentality, or mob mentality, in action. Mob mentality happens when people in large groups are influenced by their peers and do things they wouldn't normally do on their own. While this isn't always necessarily harmful, it can lead to violent and destructive behavior. What's scary is that it only takes a minority of five percent to influence a crowd.

The best thing you can do if you see someone being bullied is to find help. For other tips on what steps to take, click here.