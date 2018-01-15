Man Exacts Absolutely Savage Revenge On Cheating Wife, Catching Her In The Act

There's nothing quite like that overwhelming feeling of betrayal when you find out the person you love has been cheating on you.

For some, that's it -- they're done with the relationship and immediately walk away. For others, that anger, hurt, and resentment is so powerful they can't resist the satisfaction of getting back at their former partners, even if that means playing dumb until the perfect moment presents itself.

Redditor Itsme03 had suspected for a while that his wife was being unfaithful, which had been all but confirmed by her sneaky behavior and late-night outings. That's when he began working on a plan to expose and humiliate her with payback as sweet as birthday cake.

Scroll down and read all about how this scorned husband gave his soon-to-be ex-wife what he calls "one of the best birthday presents I have ever given."

















































(via Bored Panda)

Well, I can't say she didn't deserve it. Just imagine how awkward family gatherings became after that birthday surprise.