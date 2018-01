Most dogs bark as a means of communication. This pup, on the other hand, prefers vocalizing in his own unique (and hilarious) way.

In a sea of other dogs at the park, this sassy husky knows how to set himself apart from the rest -- and it involves a lot of yelling. While his fellow canines are barking among themselves, he's stealing the spotlight by singing a song not of his people, but of something else entirely.

Watch as the funny pup shrieks his little heart out.

Huskies really are the best. Their weirdness is endlessly endearing.